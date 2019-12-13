Eddie Murphy on Doing a Superhero Movie: “Man, F— That”

With the popularity of Marvel Studios and DC Comics movies continuing to ensure domination at the box office, many actors are open to joining the franchises in hopes of catching the wave of success these films are currently experiencing in Hollywood. But don’t count Eddie Murphy among the actors attempting to get in on that trend. The former comedian turned award-nominated star might be reviving a franchise or two in his return to the big screen, but he’s not exactly eager to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe or any other superhero franchise.

The actor spoke with IndieWire about his comeback in Dolemite Is My Name, the brand new film that just dropped on Netflix that chronicles the life of Rudy Ray Moore. But Murphy was asked about the possibility of appearing in a superhero movie, much like former collaborators Angela Bassett and Forrest Whitaker.

“No! I’m going to be 60 in a year,” Murphy responded. “Who would I play? The old brotherman? I guess that’d be the character.”

When asked specifically about Black Panther, which featured both Bassett and Whitaker, Murphy simply replied “that was Black Panther,” as if it were an exception to the rule.

“Man, fuck that. I can’t be standing around in a movie with a stick and shit, pointing and telling people, ‘Oh, you should do this or that.’ I’m just not down with the whole superhero movie thing,” Murphy said. “But, if I had to, I guess I could play a villain or some shit like that.”

Murphy previously stated in the interview that Coming to America 2, the sequel to his hit ’80s comedy, will be set mostly in the fictional African nation of Zamunda, and that the film won’t be influenced by the massive success Black Panther experienced in creating the fictional world of Wakanda.

“Zamunda is 30 years before Wakanda. Wakanda is a superhero movie. And we’re not trying to compete with a superhero movie, its aesthetics, the thrill and all that,” Murphy said. “We’re doing a sequel to this fairy tale that was really, really popular all around the world. Black Panther is nowhere near as funny as Coming to America. And we’re not as visually thrilling as their picture. But look, I know what you’re saying. And the answer is yes, it’s 30 years later so it’s not going to be the same Zamunda man, what the fuck is wrong with you?”

Coming to America 2 is currently in production though it doesn’t not yet have a firm release date hammered down. Murphy can currently be seen in Dolemite Is My Name, now streaming on Netflix.