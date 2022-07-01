Edge of Spider-Verse Covers and First Look Give a Spider Hero a New Costume

A popular hero from the Spider-Verse is getting a new costume in Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse event. The limited series features the return of writer Dan Slott to the Spider-Man Family, after penning stories about the web-slinger for a decade. Each issue of Edge of Spider-Verse contains multiple stories of familiar and new Spider-heroes from longtime Spider-Man creators and rising stars. Slott's contributions will help set the groundwork for a new event later this year that promises to bring the Spider-Verse to an end, hence its name: End of Spider-Verse. In the meantime, covers and the first look at Edge of Spider-Verse #1 reveal a new costume for Araña.

Artist Humberto Ramos designs Araña's new costume which can be found in a story by writer Alex Segura and artist Caio Majado. Araña also receives a new status quo to go along with the costume upgrade. Created by Joe Quesada, Fiona Avery, and Mark Brooks, Anya Corazon debuted in 2004's Amazing Fantasy #1. She was one of the main cast members of Marvel's Spider-Man animated series on Disney XD and was voiced by Melanie Minichino.

Other stores in Edge of Spider-Verse #1 include Dan Slott and Martin Coccolo introducing Spider-Laird, a new hero from the Scottish Highlands of the 18th Century; the Spider-Woman creative team of Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez reuniting for a prehistoric tale of Spider-Rex; and Dustin Weaver and D.J. Bryant's haunting tale featuring Spider-Man Noir, one of the stars of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Nicolas Cage.

"Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book Spider-Verse to a fiery conclusion," Slott previously shared with Polygon. "Yes, that's right. Later this year we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!"

When asked if End of Spider-Verse is truly the end of the Spider-Verse, Slott couldn't help but gleefully poke fun at how death is never the end in the world of comics. "If you ask me, it's madness," Slott said enthusiastically. "Why would they do this? WHY? They could've milked this spider-cash-cow for decades. That said, if you are going to do it, going all-out in a blaze of glory is definitely the way to go!"

You can get a look at the covers and the first look for Edge of Spider-Verse #1 below. The issue goes on sale August 3rd.

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

Written by DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA, KARLA PACHECO, DUSTIN WEAVER & D.J. BRYANT

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO, CAIO MAJADO, PERE PEREZ, DUSTIN WEAVER & D.J. BRYANT

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Design Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Connecting Variant Cover by BENGAL

Blank Variant Cover

On Sale 8/3

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS COMING!

edge ('ej) noun – 1. outermost limit of an object – 2. the sharp side of a blade

The leading edge of the Spider-Verse brought you Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker. This final edge will introduce you to some of the most important characters in the future of the Spider-Verse...but it will also slice the final strand of the web.

IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-MAN NOIR! ARA A'S NEW STATUS QUO! SPIDER-REX AND MORE!

RATED T+

SRP: $4.99