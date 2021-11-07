Eternals Opens With $71 Million at the Box Office

Marvel Studios’ Eternals will open at the top of the box office this weekend. The film is doing well by most standards but poorly by Marvel Cinematic Universe norms. The film will open to the tune of $71 million, less than either Black Widow ($80.3 million) or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75.5 million) earlier this year. The film carries the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in Marvel Cinematic Universe history and Marvel Studios’ lowest-ever CinemaScore rating. Despite being lower than its MCU predecessors, Eternals’ domestic total will still be enough for it to top the box office chart in its opening weekend.

While Eternals has garnered mixed reviews overall, ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak enjoyed the movie on the whole. “Eternals will likely be one of the more divisive films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Jirak writes in her review, giving the movie a 4-out-of-5 score. “The strong characters and visuals will be enough for some fans to consider it one of the best of the franchise while others will find its messy plot and extended runtime a hard pill to swallow. No matter how you feel about Eternals, there’s no denying Phase Four is off to an exciting start.”

1. Eternals

Opening Weekend

Total: $71 million

The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants.

Chloé Zhao directed Eternals from a screenplay she co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, based on the Marvel Comics created by Jack Kirby. The film stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

2. Dune

Week Three

Weekend: $6.4 million

$6.4 million Total: $82.7 million



Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive.

Denis Villeneuve directs Dune from a screenplay by he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. The film’s cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

3. No Time to Die

Week Five

Weekend: $6.15 million

$6.15 million Total: $143.1 million

James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay he co-wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah

4. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Week Six

Weekend: $4.1 million

$4.1 million Total: $196.6 Million



Eddie Brock is still struggling to coexist with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom. When deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady also becomes host to an alien symbiote, Brock and Venom must put aside their differences to stop his reign of terror.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and written by Kelly Marcel from on a story she c0-wrote with Tom Hardy. The film stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

5. Ron’s Gone Wrong

Week Three

Weekend: $3.2 million

$3.2 million Total: $17.2 million



Barney is a socially awkward schoolboy who receives a robot named Ron — a walking, talking, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his best friend. Barney is excited to finally have his own robot — until his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction, drawing the attention of a shady executive who wants to protect his company’s stock price at all costs.

Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith direct Ron’s Gone Wrong, with Octavio E. Rodriguez co-directing. Smith and Peter Baynham wrote the script. The film’s voice cast includes Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, and Olivia Colman.

6. The French Dispatch

Week Three

Weekend: $2.6 million

$2.6 million Total: $8.4 million



A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch.”

Wes Anderson wrote and directed The French Dispatch based on a story he created with Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson.

7. Halloween Kills

Week Four

Weekend: $2.2 million

$2.2 million Total: $89.6 million



The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Ill., to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, the Strode women and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all.

David Gordon Green directs Halloween Kills from a story he wrote with Danny McBride and Scott Teems. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Anthony Michael Hall, and Thomas Mann

8. Spencer

Opening Weekend

Total: $2 million

The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the queen’s estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game, but this year, things will be profoundly different.

Pablo Larraín directs Spencer from a screenplay by Steven Knight. The film stars Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins.

9. Annaatthe

Opening Weekend

Total: $2 million

An Indian Tamil-language action drama based on the relationship shared between a brother and his sisters.

Annaatthe is written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. While Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori in prominent roles.

10. Antlers

Week Two

Weekend: $1.95 million

$1.95 million Total: $7.6 million



A small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, discover that a young student is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Scott Cooper directed Antlers, from a screenplay he co-wrote with C. Henry Chaisson and Nick Antosca, based on Antsoca’s 2019 short story “The Quiet Boy. The film stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan.