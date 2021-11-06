Eternals Gets Marvel Studios’ Lowest CinemaScore Grade Ever

Eternals has a CinemaScore and it’s the lowest for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor was the previous record holder with a B+. However, this is a curious moment where some of these numbers aren’t adding up. Eternals might have this distinction along with the constant chatter about its Rotten Tomatoes score. But, it’s also cruising toward the chance at the best International box office of the year for Marvel. Pair that with the fact that its opening in the United States has been strong when compared with other releases and it’s a bit confusing to cut through the noise. Theater-goers have enjoyed the movie, but there hasn’t been the thunderous crash online that usually accompanies these films. (Give it a couple of days to settle in as more people see it.) Still, this movie was billed to be the most unique thing to come out of the MCU, and it’s living up to that charge in numerous strange ways. Check out CinemaScore’s post right here.

In some comments to JoBlo about making a standalone film, director Chloe Zhao did not sound phased by some of the conversations surrounding her movie. In fact, she was singularly focused on delivering the best effort possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CinemaScore/status/1456843533504110595?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I was encouraged to make a good standalone film, very encouraged to do that. I think now the film belongs to you, not me, and we want to see how this child grows in this scary, wild, and beautiful world,” Zhao began. “And then we need to watch and listen and learn and then see where we go from there. But I think, maybe I’m wrong about this, but I feel like filmmakers, it doesn’t matter what genre, they tend to make the same movie over and over and over (laughs).”

Marvel sent out a press release earlier this year to clarify how the story plays out over time.

“The story takes place across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit,” the press release said. “The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup.”

Have you seen Eternals yet? Let us know down in the comments!