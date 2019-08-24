Eternals Concept Art Reveals First Look At Costumes

Disney and Marvel came out swinging at D23 and amid all the announcements and reveals they showed off some new concept art from the highly anticipated and still very mysterious Eternals movie. The previous piece of concept art, which was released at San Diego Comic-Con, featured a look at several Celestials roaming the planet, showing off their massive stature as their legs broke through the atmosphere and the rest of their bodies extended far into the cosmos. Now we’ve got a new look at the film’s cast and the character’s costumes, and you can check it out in the image below.

As you can see in the image, the art includes our first looks at the Eternals new costumes, and while some look a lot like what you might expect, some are definitely a little different.

You can see the image below.

You can also see a video of the cast reacting to their costumes in the video below.

The cast for this less mainstream group of Marvel characters is stacked and at the Marvel Studios presentation at San Diego Comic-Con Jolie revealed how excited she is to be a part of it.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Jolie said”I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do. We have all read the script. We have all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much.”

Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao and is written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo. The film stars Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiana (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Dong-seok Ma (Gilgamesh), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), and Barry Keoghan.

Eternals hits theaters on November 6th, 2020.

Are you excited for Marvel's Eternals? Let us know what you think in the comments