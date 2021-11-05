Eternals Fans Ecstatic Movie Hasn't Been Delayed Again

By Adam Barnhardt

Tuesday morning, Disney announced a massive theatrical release overhaul, at least one more change-up before we shift into a post-COVID world. Leading the charge was Cate Shortland's Black Widow, the Marvel Studios spy-thriller that found itself bumped back two months from May to July. Since the Scarlett Johansson vehicle was bumped to July, that forced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings into a move into September and encroaching on Eternals time.

Interestingly enough, Chloe Zhao's Eternals kept its November release date — and fans of the project are ecstatic. Should everything hold steady with the schedule currently out there, that means Marvel will four movies and four shows on Disney+ in the last half of the year — a plus for any fan of superhero cinema.

Keep scrolling to see what Eternals fans are saying about their favorite feature holding strong on the release schedule.

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

What other characters do you think will end up appearing in Eternals? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

