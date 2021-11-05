Eternals Fans Ecstatic Movie Hasn't Been Delayed Again

Tuesday morning, Disney announced a massive theatrical release overhaul, at least one more change-up before we shift into a post-COVID world. Leading the charge was Cate Shortland's Black Widow, the Marvel Studios spy-thriller that found itself bumped back two months from May to July. Since the Scarlett Johansson vehicle was bumped to July, that forced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings into a move into September and encroaching on Eternals time.

Interestingly enough, Chloe Zhao's Eternals kept its November release date — and fans of the project are ecstatic. Should everything hold steady with the schedule currently out there, that means Marvel will four movies and four shows on Disney+ in the last half of the year — a plus for any fan of superhero cinema.

Keep scrolling to see what Eternals fans are saying about their favorite feature holding strong on the release schedule.