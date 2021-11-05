Eternals Fans Ecstatic Movie Hasn't Been Delayed Again
Tuesday morning, Disney announced a massive theatrical release overhaul, at least one more change-up before we shift into a post-COVID world. Leading the charge was Cate Shortland's Black Widow, the Marvel Studios spy-thriller that found itself bumped back two months from May to July. Since the Scarlett Johansson vehicle was bumped to July, that forced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings into a move into September and encroaching on Eternals time.
Interestingly enough, Chloe Zhao's Eternals kept its November release date — and fans of the project are ecstatic. Should everything hold steady with the schedule currently out there, that means Marvel will four movies and four shows on Disney+ in the last half of the year — a plus for any fan of superhero cinema.
Keep scrolling to see what Eternals fans are saying about their favorite feature holding strong on the release schedule.
I'm Sorry, But
I'm sorry Eternals about to eat all those other releases up pic.twitter.com/6mSgubK6rj— ½ (@dayiewis2) March 23, 2021
One Step Closer
ETERNALS DIDN’T GET DELAYED WE’RE ONE STEP CLOSER!— Is the Eternals trailer out yet? (@IsEternals) March 23, 2021
Don't You Dare
Marvel don’t you even DARE look at the Eternals and Spider-Man 3 dates pic.twitter.com/X0QrhxhGvX— suspended hannah (@rejectedhannah) March 23, 2021
Now, Trailer
All I really want is a trailer for The Eternals. pic.twitter.com/DoejKyRh1w— Steve Bannister (@SteveisSensible) March 23, 2021
Please
i need Eternals stuff right now pic.twitter.com/wbrng4ujLa— emmanuel is in ZSJL and FATWS mode (@__lemmanuel__) March 23, 2021
The Chloe Effect
the fact eternals doesn’t even have any content out yet it’s still trending...the chloé zhao effect! pic.twitter.com/oi9kJmkSba— danya (@SUSPRIAS) March 23, 2021
My Heart
eternals releasing sooner,,, my heart pic.twitter.com/1KERhRee9W— anna is watching FATWS (@eternaIsx) March 23, 2021
Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.
What other characters do you think will end up appearing in Eternals? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!