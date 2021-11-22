Eternals Star Shares Photo of Harry Styles’ Deleted Scene

Eternals shocked Marvel fans everywhere by introducing Harry Styles as Eros, the beloved cosmic character better known to audiences as Starfox. Though the character pops up in a mid-credits scene—alongside Patton Oswalt’s Pip the Troll, nonetheless—he was initially supposed to appear in another scene in the movie. Now, fans might have a look at the scene in question after Eternals star Lia McHugh posted a series of images on her Instagram account Sunday night.

In the first image, McHugh can be seen posing alongside Richard Madden and Styles. The trio can are wearing the robe-like clothing all of the group wore in the film’s opening scene. Styles, instead, was nowhere to be found in that sequence. You can see the pic for yourself below.

“It’s interesting. Starfox, Eros, I like that character very much, but he’s super problematic in publishing, for reasons that even publishing kind of explores in the She-Hulk stuff, which I think is interesting,” Eternals producer Nate Moore previously told ComicBook.com of Styles’ casting. “But when we decided to lean into Eros, the notion of a guy whose power is seduction and emotion control, that’s a pretty specific ask for a piece of talent. And we talked about gender swapping, because really, Eros doesn’t have to be a guy, but he is a guy, but it could be anything. It really is, who is just by being around them seductive. And that’s a pretty short list and Chloé is admittedly a giant Harry Styles fan. And initially, we were like, ‘Really?’ But I promise you, if you ever get a chance to meet Harry Stiles, it’s true.”

“‘You’re just like, I love this guy. I love this guy. I don’t know what it is. I love him.’ He’s funny. He’s charming. He’s nice to everybody. He is kind of Eros,” Moore continued. “And so, it was an easy conversation. I think for him, it’s bigger risk for Harry Styles to be in this movie than for us to cast Harry Styles. Because he has such a specific fan base and he’s a musician, and now he’s becoming an actor, but that’s not necessarily his core thing. And to take a flyer on this really random character that he also knows is vaguely problematic, I think was sort of a bigger leap of faith for him. But I think the notion of Eros in the MCU going forward is so much fun. It’s totally worth it.”

Eternals is now in theaters while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is streaming on Disney+.

