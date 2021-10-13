Eternals Producer Reveals If There Are MCU Crossovers

The next movie in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, seems like one of the grandest swings the franchise has taken so far. With Oscar-winning auteur Chloe Zhao at the helm, Eternals tells a sprawling story about ancient beings who have existed on Earth for centuries, sitting by and observing all of the chaos of our planet unfold as they wait for the dangerous Deviants to attack. On the surface, Eternals feels like it could be one of the most thoroughly interconnected films in the MCU to-date, but that may not actually be true.

While Eternals will help inform fans on the events of the MCU from a different point of view, there is actually very little crossover with the other characters and heroes in the on-screen universe. While visiting the Eternals set early last year, ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis heard from Marvel producer Nate Moore, who likened the new film to some of the MCU’s more standalone stories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Probably not. I think this is somewhat like, to some degree, Doctor Strange or Black Panther, where we felt like there was enough story that it could be a contained universe at first,” Moore explained. “We definitely have ideas of how things can cross over later. But this movie, again with 10 characters and Dane Whitman and the Celestials and the Deviants there was enough for us to play with.”

Moore went on to say that Eternals could have a lasting impact on future MCU titles, even if there aren’t a lot of other characters involved in the movie.

“It’ll definitely have an impact in ways, hopefully, that feels surprising but earned,” the producer continued. “Obviously, when you deal with characters like Eternals and Celestials and even Deviants, the ripple is quite beyond this film. So we have some ideas of how that can help be the spine of what Phase 4 gets to be, but we always leave room for invention because other movies also may form where we go.”

There are a lot of new heroes making their debut in Eternals, so a lot of the film’s unusually long runtime will be spent with characters who audiences know very little about. With the departures of characters like Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff, the franchise needs some new heroes to take over moving forward.

Are you looking forward to Marvel’s Eternals? Let us know in the comments!

Eternals arrives in theaters on November 5th.