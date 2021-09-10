Eternals Most Anticipated Movie of Fall According to New Poll

Now that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is barreling towards a surprisingly large pandemic-era box office haul, the next movie in the sights for Marvel Studios is Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. In fact, the movie is not only the next thing up for the Kevin Feige-led outfit, but it’s the most-anticipated movie on the release slate according to a new survey of fans, even when compared to some other upcoming juggernauts.

Friday afternoon, Fandango unveiled the results of a recent survey it completed with its customers. Of the 1,500 people surveyed about this fall’s theatrical slate, the vast majority listed Eternals as their most anticipated film set for release this fall. It’s still too far off to predict potential box office numbers — especially since consumer confidence changes at a whim — but it should be encouraging to Marvel that so many people are looking forward to one of the studio’s most obscure properties yet.

The Marvel feature beat out No Time to Die, Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage to top the list. You can see the full ranking below.

Zhao, hot off winning a Best Director Oscar for Nomadland, serves as both director and screenwriter on Eternals. Marvel initially hired Ryan and Kaz Firpo to pen the script for the future, but the final script is rewrite by Zhao and Patrick Burleigh. All four are set to receive screenplay credits while the Firpo cousins are receiving “story by” credits.

“I am the writer on the Eternals, the credits just aren’t updated yet,” Zhao previously said of the film. “I don’t know what it would be like if I don’t write the films [I direct]… In the writing process is where I bring in my sensibility, that’s a huge part of it. I’m creating situations that will allow certain cinematic language to come in that I’ve learned on my last three films.”

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

