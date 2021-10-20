Eternals Producer Reveals Major Details Of “Deviant” Villains

Marvel Studios has had success launching new franchises in the wake of the Avengers’ success. The studio turned the Guardians of the Galaxy from an afterthought in the comics to a household name, and with luck lightning strikes twice with Eternals. Trailers and promos have slowly introduced the Eternals cast to future moviegoers, though not much is known about the Deviants, the villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Luckily, producer Nate Moore has provided some much-needed details on the antagonists.

Moore talked to ComicBook.com during an Eternals set visit back in January 2020. The prolific Marvel producer broke down the differences between the Deviants from the comics and the feature film, along with differences in their physical shapes.

“As you know, the Deviants in the comics are called the Changing People, no two Deviants look the same,” Moore told ComicBook.com. “So in our film, no two Deviants will look the same. But you do see as sort of these parasitic predators, when they do kill off a predator in the film, they do take the shape of that predator. So they’re sort of bat-like Deviants. There’s a wolf-like Deviant. There’s a Deviant that look like all sorts of creatures from myth and legend in history. And these are the Deviants that the Eternals were sent again to eradicate, to help humanity advance. Because the Deviants are the Changing People, they come in all different shapes and sizes.”

The Deviants that have appeared in trailers and promos are four-legged, oversized creatures in comparison to the Eternals. Kro, the leader of the Deviants, is the only one amongst their ranks who we’ve seen standing on two legs in a scene with Angelina Jolie’s Thena. According to Moore, Kro’s evolution is one of Eternals‘ biggest mysteries.

“Some are small as a human. Some are as big as an ocean liner, which is a lot of fun for us to play with as we sort of build set pieces in action,” he said. “But in the modern-day, the Deviants have evolved. And this is a sort of early concept of Kro, who is the leader of the Deviants. He is the most intelligent of the Deviants. He is the only Deviant who can speak and that evolution will be one of the mysteries the Eternals have to uncover. Why is he able to do this? Why does he look humanoid when all the other Deviants to some degree, are monstrous? He has these sort of incredible tendrils that can extend from his fingers and other parts of his body, and he becomes a real problem for the Eternals.”

