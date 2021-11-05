New Eternals Merchandise Shows Off Closer Look at Film's Villain

✖

In a perfect world, Eternals would have already been released months ago. Prior to the COVID pandemic, the film was set to hit theaters last November, a timeline that's caused some hiccups in the world of consumer products. Like Black Widow, Eternals has been exceptionally prone to light spoilers surfacing by way of toys and apparel. In one example, the latest t-shirt designs to surface in support of the Chloe Zhao movie prominently feature the character Kro, a Deviant that's shaping up to serve as the film's primary antagonist.

The shirts surfaced because Kohl's, the department store that currently has the tees listed for sale on its website. In one of the designs, the Deviant almost looks symbiotic with branches of matter radiating from his body. In the second design, a close-up of Kro's face can be seen, showing just how far from his original comic book design the Marvel Studios team has opted to go with this movie.

Due to the aforementioned toy leaks, this isn't the first time we've actually seen the character. That previously came after an Eternals fan managed to get their hands on a Marvel Legends toy that happened to be released early.

We still don't know much of the film outside of its major ensemble cast, and the involvement of characters like Kro and the Celestials. Though we know little, Zhao says it's a project that might be Marvel's riskiest yet.

"This is so boring you are going to roll your eyes, but I think Marvel...I think they took a big risk with this one," Zhao told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle (via Digital Spy) about the project, adding, "I think they're going to surprise you. I hope so."

Zhao is currently on an awards seasons tour for Searchlight's Nomadland. The frontrunner for this year's Best Pictures at the Oscars served a platform for Zhao's first Marvel film — one she both directed and wrote.

"I am the writer on the Eternals, the credits just aren't updated yet," Zhao added. "I don't know what it would be like if I don't write the films [I direct]... In the writing process is where I bring in my sensibility, that's a huge part of it. I'm creating situations that will allow certain cinematic language to come in that I've learned on my last three films."

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

What other characters do you think will end up appearing in Eternals?