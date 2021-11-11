Eternals Producer Says Karun’s Footage May Be Released

Eternals was released at the beginning of the month, and there’s a different favorite character for every Marvel fan. The movie is filled with huge stars like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and more playing the powerful beings who have lived on Earth for thousands of years. However, there’s one human character who stole all of our hearts and that’s Karun (Harish Patel). Karun plays the longtime assistant of Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo, and the loveable sidekick provides a lot of laughs as well as some big emotional moments in the movie. Karun also spends a huge portion of the flick filming footage of the Eternals, and it turns out Patel was actually recording on set. Marvel producer Nate Moore recently had a chat with ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, and he teased that Karun’s footage could eventually be released.

“By the way, we’ve talked about it. Because there is footage and we were shooting a lot of stuff on a video camera on set, just to have it. And Harish Patel who is fantastic, he had an actual working prop camera. So, he would just be rolling on scenes. We didn’t always ask him to, he is like, ‘What? That’s what I’m doing.’ There is quite a bit,” Moore revealed. “So, I’m sure is somewhere there is an actual full Kingo documentary we could put together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, Marvel Studios released a character poster for Karun, which you can check out below:

At the end of Eternals, Kingo opts out of the final battle. During Moore’s Phase Zero appearance, he broke down Kingo’s decision, and what fallout may await him in the future.

“That would be against, what I believe, is Kingo. So, if there’s a spectrum, ‘I’m not all the way to Ikaris, but I don’t agree with you guys.’ And if you watch the movie, at no point does Kingo ever agree with their plan,” Moore explained. “He is actually a pretty consistent character in what he believes and values. And again, in a movie, that for us was very much about faith and purpose. We didn’t want to take, I don’t want to say the easy way out, but we didn’t want to take the expected route of redeeming this guy because I don’t think he would have showed up at that last fight is the truth.”

Eternals is now playing in theaters.