Eternals Star Gemma Chan Writes Heartfelt Post in Honor of Movie’s Release

Eternals hit theaters today, and it follows a star-studded line-up of Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers who play a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers. However, there’s one star who is no stranger to the MCU and that’s Gemma Chan, who also played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel. In a rare move, Marvel Studios recast Chan in the role of Sersi for Eternals. The star is clearly excited for fans to see her play this new part. In fact, she took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt post in honor of the movie’s release.

“#Eternals is out now in theatres. Thank you for all your messages. Proud to be a part of this talented cast.. and to the young girls and boys and anyone around the world who might be seeing themselves represented in a film like this for the first time.. I see you. We couldn’t have made this film without the craft, hard work and dedication of our incredible crew.. So much work goes on behind the scenes to make a movie like this possible and we’re lucky to get to work with the very best 💚 Artwork by @chris_christodoulou_art,” Chan wrote. You can view her post below:

“I am very lucky in that this is my second time; I feel very fortunate. It was as much of a surprise to me, as to probably everyone else, but I feel very, very lucky to be part of this film, and amongst this incredible, talented cast,” Chan told Coup de Main Magazine. “I certainly wasn’t expecting to be back. I had run into Kevin Feige on the awards circuit when I was promoting Crazy Rich Asians and he just came up to me and said, ‘Oh, we loved your work in the film, and we would love to have you back.’ And I just thought he was being nice. I thought: ‘Who knows if that will ever happen? And maybe sometime in the distant future… you never know.’”

“I wasn’t expecting to be called in. I did a screen test for Sersi quite late in the game,” continued Chan, adding Sersi and love interest Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harington, were the last characters to be cast. “It just caught me by surprise, but I was really, really happy to get the call.”

“I was a fan of the MCU before joining it; I never dreamed I’d be part of it, let alone twice,” she said.

Eternals, which was helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Eternals is now playing in theaters.