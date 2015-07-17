Evangeline Lilly Shocks Fans By Revealing Her Ant-Man Hair Wasn’t a Wig

✖

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is headed into production soon, and Evangeline Lilly has already begun training to step back into her role as Wasp/Hope Van Dyne. Lilly has already teased her new suit and shared her excitement to work with franchise newcomer, Kathryn Newton. Yesterday, Lilly took to Instagram to share a throwback from the first Ant-Man movie, which featured her much-discussed hairstyle. Many people have spent the last six years assuming Lilly was wearing a wig, but it turns out she wasn't!

"#tbt Throwback to a dark, quiet moment in my trailer with Hope Van Dyne," Lilly wrote. "PS - YES, that is MY hair. NO, it is not a wig. For the record," she added. Many people in the comments were pretty shocked to learn the truth about the hairstyle. You can check out the post below:

"I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing," Lilly previously told Beyond the Mouse. "Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She's going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going 'well hang on a minute.' We're all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going 'Woah, we aren't supposed to just be men with boobs'. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we're exploring that right now through our stories."

She added, "I'm really excited. I can't give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope Van Dyne. Because I think the direction we're going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way."

In addition to Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton has been cast as the new Cassie Lang.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.