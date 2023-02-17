Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Welcomes Kathryn Newton

✖

Back in December, it was announced that Kathryn Newton would be taking over as the new Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The role was originally played by Abby Ryder Fortson in the first two Ant-Man movies and then played by Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame once the character was aged up by five years. It's unclear why Marvel Studios opted not to stick with Fuhrmann, but Newton does have some star power having starred in Detective Pikachu, Big Little Lies, Freaky, and more. It appears the Ant-Man family is excited to welcome Newton into the mix. In fact, Evangeline Lilly took to Instagram yesterday to reveal they recently had a phone chat.

"Just got off the phone with @kathrynnewton I AM SO EXCITED TO HAVE HER JOINING OUR CAST! #smart #dedicated #respectful #humble #beautiful 🙌🏼," Lilly wrote. "I LOVE UUUUUU SO MUCH ALREADY," Newton replied. The post also caught the attention of another Ant-Man star, Michelle Pfeiffer. "Me too!!!❤️🙌," she added. You can check out Lilly's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial)

"I still feel like I can't talk about it because I'm not on set and I just don't want to jinx anything until I'm really there, making the movie," Newton previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "But it's a dream come true for me to be part of the MCU, and I'm so honored and so grateful because I love the Marvel universe so much. Five years ago, if you asked me what my dream was, I would have said, 'To be in a Marvel move.' So everybody who knows me knows how much it means to me, and I'm just so excited!"

She continued, "So I don't want to say anything because I don't want to get in trouble. I made a joke that my dad still doesn't officially know. I think he's seen it on my Instagram, but I haven't told him because I don't want to get in trouble when he goes to Starbucks and just starts talking to somebody about it. You know what I mean? Now I can say, 'It's not my fault! I didn't tell him!' I love my parents, but you don't want them to tell anybody anything."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to go into production soon. In addition to Lilly, Newton, and Pfeiffer, the movie will also see the return of Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas. Jonathan Majors is also joining the cast as Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.