Evangeline Lily Begins Training for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

✖

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly has already begun her training for the sequel. The Marvel actress posted her beach workout on Instagram and some fans are enjoying the behind-the-scenes details. A lot of the footage features Lilly trying to get her footwork right as things ramp up. If you’ve ever tried to run on a beach, things can get a little tricky pretty quickly. The Marvel star is calling this a “wasp workout” which will probably carry on throughout the production. Fans know that these roles can require a ton of physical work and the process to get up to speed can take anywhere from 3-4 months for each picture. So, this may be the start of the journey, but things aren’t even as spicy as they’re going to get yet. Check out the clip down below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial)

Lilly wrote, “Foundation Training (NOT AN INSTRUCTIONAL VIDEO. I am just a beginner in this technique as you can probably tell from how long it takes me to get my footing set up 🤪. For professional guidance pls visit link in bio. @foundationtraining) #waspworkout. I have spent a good part of the past two years in bed struggling through a very serious physical breakdown. Now I need to rebuild my strength in order to be able to bring the Wasp back to life again. In order to build strength, I need a strong base. My base is so compromised from decades of injury, misalignment, compensation and over-working. So, that is where I am starting - with my foundation.”

“While the movements seem simple, Eric Goodman’s Foundation Training exercises are rebuilding my whole structure from the ground up,” she continued. “Lots of tiny details - spread your toes, outside edges of the feet parallel, three points of contact on the foot, breath into your ribs front and back and sides, lift the tip of the skull, etc - are what make his postural exercises so uniquely effective.”

“After 26 years of lower back pain, injury and weakness, I am starting to feel strength coming into that area of my body again and it feels amazing!” the Wasp actress added. “My heart is so full of gratitude for Eric’s research, dedication and passion to share his theories with the world. And I am so grateful that he will hopefully help me be able to do justice to this epic heroine one more time. ‘Slowly, slowly’, said the Hare to the Wasp. ‘Gently, gently.’”

Are you psyched for Quantumania? Let us know in the comments!