All the Marvel Cinematic Universe Teaser Posters in One Image

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been finding any and every way to commemorate the ten-year progression from Iron Man to the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. There have been any number of ideas for MCU re-watch marathons to prepare for Infinity War, as well as any number of ways to compile “Every MCU” lists that collect all of the films in the franchise together in various groupings. Case in point (via Reddit):

This is what it looks like when every Marvel Cinematic Universe teaser poster is collected into one collage. It follows on the heels of collections like “Every MCU Intro in One Video,” or “Every Stan Lee Cameo in One Image,” and definitely won’t be the last, as MCU nostalgia continues to burn strong leading up to the release of the culminating event that is Avengers: Infinity War.

Seeing these posters collected together provides some interesting insights. Franchises like Thor and Ant-Man have been pretty consistent in their marketing designs, while franchises like Captain America and Iron Man have evolved over the course of their run. Meanwhile, the one-sheets for Avengers have been pretty lazy, always reverting back to that standard “A” logo design.

