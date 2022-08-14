Ewan McGregor Comments on Possibly Joining the MCU

Ewan McGregor is no stranger to franchise filmmaking. The beloved actor is well-known for portraying the iconic Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, as well as the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney+. A couple of years ago, he played the villainous Roman Sionis in Birds of Prey. With Star Wars and DC already under his belt, fans are obviously curious as to whether McGregor would also want to take a stab at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

McGregor spoke at a panel during Fan Expo Boston this weekend, and ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley was in attendance. While on stage, McGregor was asked about any potential interest in the MCU. He explained that, while it could be fun, he's not sure that's another big franchise he's looking to add to his filmography.

"I don't know. I don't know that I want to do that," McGregor said. "Because I love doing all different kinds of work. It's true. I love to direct. I'd like to be in the theater again. I definitely want to do this again, you know, I'm in this Star Wars world. I feel like I don't need another... I'm not looking for that anyway. I feel like I shouldn't say I wouldn't do it because in two years time you'll be like, 'You said you were never going to do this!' But I'm not looking for it particularly."

It seems like McGregor is happy to stick with Star Wars right now, and for good reason. Fans have loved seeing him reprise the role of Obi-Wan. McGregor has also made it clear that he has loved getting the chance to play in that sandbox again.

"That's the beautiful thing about how passionate Disney, Lucasfilm, all of us are, who are involved with it is from the beginning is we try really hard not to let anything of the bad just to protect your experience of seeing it for the first time," McGregor said during the same panel, speaking on his experience with the new Obi-Wan Kenobi show. "I think it's really cool that Disney and Lucasfilm care so much for the fan experience. They really want you to have a 100% experience the first time you see it, and if you've read that, and that leaked, and this came out, it's just a bit of a shame isn't it? It's like looking at your Christmas presents before Christmas Day."