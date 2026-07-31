A Spider-Man Favorite Star Makes Their MCU Return in Brand New Day (And It Makes Perfect Sense)

It’s been five years since Spider-Man: No Way Home completely changed everything for Peter Parker with the hero being erased from everyone’s memory in order to save the multiverse but the wait to find out exactly what that looked like — and what was next for the hero — is finally over. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now in theaters, bringing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man back onto screens and making the wait for Avengers: Doomsday just a little more tolerable. Going into Brand New Day, there has been plenty of hype and excitement for the film, particularly when it comes to Sadie Sink’s mysterious character, but with the movie finally here it turns out that there were other surprises afoot in the eagerly anticipated film, including an unexpected return of one favorite star, but it’s a return that makes perfect sense. Warning: spoilers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day beyond this point.

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In terms of characters in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, even with the mystery around Sink’s character, fans had a pretty good idea of who to expect to see. MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) were both returning, while we also knew that we’d get some time with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) as well and there were other MCU favorites to look forward to as well, such as Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal.) But late in the film we were hit with another return that was a bit unexpected when Peter’s Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) showed up. While the appearance of Aunt May was presented as a memory for Peter in the film, it wasn’t actually recycled footage from previous Spider-Man films. Instead, it was a whole new scene that ended up being one of the most important of the film.

Aunt May’s Return Was Meaningful For Peter, But More Meaningful For Someone Else

Now, I realize I used the term “return” there, but don’t get too excited: Aunt May is still very much dead in Brand New Day. We’re shown early on that visiting her grave and bringing her fresh flowers is a crucial part of Peter’s ritual and routine, even though he’s fully isolated himself and thrown himself into the work of being Spider-Man. Instead, the return I’m talking about takes place in Peter’s memories. When Peter first encounters Sadie Sink’s character (who is revealed to be Jean Grey), she tries to get into his head and we very briefly get a glimpse of a memory where Peter is sitting on his bed in the apartment he shared with May. Peter is able to push Jean out of his mind, but that setting within his memory is important to keep note of as it turns out to be a memory where he and May are talking and she fully accepts him for his powers and abilities and loves him just the same. For Peter, it’s a memory that is a lifeline but it ends up being something much more important for Jean.

After Jean is taken by the Department of Damage Control and brutally experimented on, learning in the process that they had done the same thing to her sister Sara resulting in her death, Jean’s powers grow exponentially and she’s prepared to take out her grief and rage on not just the man responsible for Sara’s death, but the city as well. For Jean, Sara’s death means the loss of the only person who loved her and she doesn’t believe that anyone could ever accept her for being different. When Peter lets Jean into his mind, she finds his memory of that conversation with Aunt May. As she experiences that memory, she gets to experience for herself the unconditional love and acceptance May offered Peter. It allows her to see that Peter does understand her pain as well as shifts her perspective a bit as, in that moment, May’s addressing her, not Peter.

May Being the One to Actually Reach Jean Is Perfect

While it’s Peter who comes to Jean’s aid and offers her understanding, it’s actually May who reaches Jean’s heart, albeit through memory and it’s not only a beautiful and impactful scene, but it’s pitch perfect for the character. One of the things about May in the MCU is that she is a massive part of the reason Peter is a shockingly well-adjusted hero. He’s loved and accepted and supported pretty much from the moment May learns of his abilities in a way that is no different than the love, acceptance, and support that she gave him when he was just a regular kid. It’s that sort of care and understanding that May offered to everyone in need when she was alive so it’s brilliant and absolutely perfect that it’s May and her big heart that is able to reach Jean in her darkest moment and pull her back from the point of no return.

It also goes a long way in setting Jean’s course for the future. The end of Brand New Day shows Jean on a bus leaving New York City and presumably she’s on her way upstate — a location that should excite X-Men fans. By having been reached by May’s unconditional love even if just via Peter’s memories, Jean is now set on a path to perhaps truly find people who will care for and accept her exactly as she is… potentially even at a school for gifted youngsters that we just haven’t been introduced to yet. Maybe even one located at 1407 Graymalkin Lane, Salem Center, Westchester County, New York. Just a thought.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in theaters now.