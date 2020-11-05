Falcon and the Winter Soldier Toy Prototype Might Reveal Captain America's New Costume

✖

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to officially have Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson take on the mantle of Captain America after getting the iconic shield in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. The character has already been seen in upgraded Falcon suit for the upcoming Disney+ series, as well as throwing the Captain America shield in the first teaser trailer which released back in February. Now, a new look at the prototype of a toy which will arrive with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier seems to give the first look at Falcon as Captain America.

The toy is incomplete. It is not painted all the way through and where it is, it is simply colored in portions of the figure. However, given the red, white, and blue nature of the colors applied to the toy, it seems to point towards Falcon donning a star-spangled get up before the series comes to an end. The design of it, however, is consistent enough with the Falcon suit which we have already seen to make it unclear how a new color scheme or Captain America costume will be used.

Check out the new toy and decide for yourself it's the first tease of Falcon as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we have seen!

"That thing is heavy dude," Mackie told ComicBook.com of Captain America's shield. "That thing is it's like 12 pounds. So you're standing there with 12 pounds on your arm all day after a while your shoulder just gives. So, we have some pretty cool shield throwing sequences."

When Mackie saw the first teaser for the series, he was surprised to see they used him in the footage throwing the shield rather than a stunt double. "I was surprised that they used me because you have a double, a dude that looks like you who's like a gymnast and he does all this stuff," he admitted. "That's when they're like, 'All right, Anthony, you do it.' And I'm like, 'Dude, you just saw what this dude did! How you gonna asked me to do that?' So, I was surprised when I saw the Super Bowl trailer that they actually used me throwing the shield."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier arrives on Disney+ in 2021.