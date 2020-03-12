Falcon and the Winter Soldier Actress Posts Update After Filming Suspended in Prague Due to Coronavirus

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s filming has been suspended in Prague due to the Coronavirus. One of the actresses in the series has posted an update after the news broke earlier this week. Vanessa Cater just touched down and provided fans some encouraging words about how things are going with this whole situation right now. Many were shocked to learn that Disney decided to halt production, but today’s events make that decision look especially prudent as the Coronavirus continues to weigh heavily on minds across the globe.

Cater wrote, “Hi Guys, Just landed back in ATL, more of the Team, Cast, Crew flying out over the next 2 day. All will be safe & sound. Very sad to have left the beautiful City of Prague & it people, we were all looking forward to filming there. Stay Safe everyone. #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier”

Things have not exactly gone smoothly for the highly-anticipated Disney+ series. The project was originally supposed to be filmed in Puerto Rico, but had to be changed because of earthquakes. In the Czech Republic, the series could have possibly been aiming for Sokovia and Castle Zemo. There were some reports that suggested this could be the case, but nothing has been announced yet. It remains to be seen how much Daniel Burl’s Baron Helmut Zemo will play into the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Marvel star Anthony Mackie believes that fans should be looking forward to the series because it will feel completely different. “”They’re going to feel different in and of themselves, because they’re shot in a completely different way than the movies,” Mackie said to THR. “I think people are going to be surprised by how in-depth and evolved the characters become by having six to eight hours to them, instead of just two hours.”

The Falcon and The Winter Solider is still scheduled to hit Disney+ in August.

