The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans Stunned by Redwing's Big Scene
Full spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follow! This week's new episode of the hit Marvel series on Disney+ saw Falcon's trusty drone sidekick Redwing return in a big way. Not only does the gadget (who should definitely be a real bird moving forward) have a hilarious scene with Bucky, but sadly meets his end as Erin Kellyman's Flag Smasher leader Karli Morgenthau grabbed him mid-combat and smashed him. Despite not actually being a live bird, fans have taken to social media to mourn the little drone, having been smashed to bits in just the second episode of the new series. Check out the best tweets about it below!
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.
That's her officer
Did someone mention Redwing? pic.twitter.com/o1lNj3U8Er— ➤ 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒊 / seen sambucky (@SmasherOfFlags) March 26, 2021
here lies redwing
here lies redwing 😩🙏🏾— glen⍟⩔|sambucky domination era|sam’s gf (@ldn_glxnda) March 26, 2021
2016-2023
you were the baddest bitch pic.twitter.com/tarW4FjQr7
Bucky has you in his heart
cw // #tfatws spoilers— adri | tfatws spoilers (@jbbarnxs) March 26, 2021
RIP to natasha’s bestie
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier Spoilers— elo 🦋 tfatws era (@doraemaynat) March 26, 2021
She sure did
// #tfatws spoilers— karina ⩔ TFATWS spoilers (@lightyearcevans) March 26, 2021
Too soon
#TheFalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers— melody (@spencerslolipop) March 26, 2021
The feeling was mutual
cw // tfatws spoilers #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— michelle (@starkdiIf) March 26, 2021
He really really would have
Rip redwing Bucky would've loved to kill you himself— vi | TFATWS spoilers (@TheSamerica) March 26, 2021
Y'all seen him, he's a killer
Bucky: sorry about Redwing pic.twitter.com/ZEVckZPKNY— Saki (@MrBenibo) March 26, 2021
NEVER
Okay so sis did kill Redwing and I’ll never forgive her for it but that doesn’t count— idk, im just here (@ThunderCakes1) March 26, 2021