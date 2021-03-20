The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel Celebrates Series Premiere With New Poster Reveal

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has arrived to critical acclaim, and Marvel Studios is celebrating the occasion with the release of another poster for the hit Disney+ show. Friday afternoon, the House of Ideas shared a painted poster from Attila Szarka, prominently featuring the show's titular characters. In addition to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) can also be seen.

Interestingly enough, we've now seen one episode of the series and so far, none of the characters on the poster have interacted with each other. While you wait for the show to start tying one piece to the next, keep scrolling to see Szarka's beautiful piece below.

The poster is still missing Wyatt Russell's Captain America, a character introduced in a cliffhanger during the premiere's closing moments. According to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman, the revelation was made to increase the tension between John Walker (Russell) and Mackie's Falcon as the show heads into its second episode next week

“The reason it happened is the doubt that Sam would naturally have in this country, if not the world,” Spellman told TVLine. “Being a Black man, he knows how he’s viewed and he knows the electricity that would come from him carrying those stars and stripes. You meet his family, and [they] already have opinions on it — you’re hearing some of it in jokes, but it’s very pointed. A Black man being betrayed by his country I don’t think is a surprising thing to Sam or any of our viewers, but it is powerful because it gets to the heart of Sam’s doubt. And how he copes with that doubt over the series is going to determine who he is moving forward in the MCU.”

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.

