Falcon and the Winter Soldier Debuts With Impressive Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally premiered on Disney+ today and fans are eager to see where the show goes from here. The premiere has been met with positive reviews so far. In fact, ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the first episode a 4 out of 5 and called it "a promising new direction" for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive critics score. Currently, the show has a 93% after 106 reviews. The show's audience score is slightly lower, however, coming in at 79% after 383 reviews.

"[Kari] Skogland's direction deserves as much praise as [Malcolm] Spellman's vision, as she brings it to life by giving both characters their own aesthetic," Ridgely writes in his review. "This is smart, well-executed storytelling, and it gives me a lot of hope for what's to come." You can read ComicBook.com's full review here.

Recently, the cast and creators of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier took part in a global press conference and we learned a lot of interesting information about the upcoming series, including when head writer, Malcolm Spellman, knew Sam and Bucky were the future of the MCU.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere is now streaming on Disney+, and you can watch it right here. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.