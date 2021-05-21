Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan on How Long He'll Keep Playing Bucky Barnes

✖

After a series of Marvel Studios movies where his life was overshadowed by the actions of the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes has a new lease on life after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Disney+ series gave Bucky a new family and even established a deeper friendship with Sam Wilson, and with Sam now adopting the mantle of Captain America it's all but certain that these two will have more adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So how long can actor Sebastian Stan keep it up for now that he's a full-fledged hero teaming up with the Avengers instead of fighting half of them?

Stan addressed his future as Bucky in the MCU to Variety and confirmed he's in it for the long haul. When asked what's next for the Winter Soldier-turned-White Wolf, he was a bit more coy.

"It’s not up to me. I don’t make these decisions. As long as they’ll keep calling, I’m there," Stan explained. "I don’t know. I get old, too. Like everyone in the world, I AGE! So I don’t know what that means. Maybe it doesn’t mean anything! I have no idea. I’m just going for the ride."

When asked if he'd keep playing Bucky until he's 80 years old, Stan did not shoot down the idea. If he has his way, he'd stay on the ride for as long as they let him.

"May I be so lucky. It’s really quite wild, it really is. A lot of people on TV, there are shows that have gone on for so many seasons, Friends, I mean, there’s a lot of where…you get to go and play a character for such a long period of time. It’s like gaining a family member. You gain, like, a brother or something in this case for me. You get to see this character again and again, and then you’re always growing up, and they’re sort of growing up with you in a weird way."

It will be interesting to see just where the Winter Soldier shows up next, but smart money says he'll likely appear alongside Sam Wilson once again in the forthcoming Captain America 4. Hopefully, we learn more about Stan's future in the MCU sooner than later.

Fans can watch every episode of The Falcon on the Winter Soldier streaming now on Disney+