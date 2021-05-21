Sebastian Stan Reveals He Suffered Serious Injury While Filming Falcon and the Winter Soldier

✖

Sebastian Stan was actually injured while filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Marvel star revealed this on the Just For Variety podcast. It was a huge undertaking to help begin Phase 4 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the titular duo was up to the task. However, it would seem that Stan was gutting it out due to a foot injury on set. He turned his ankle on the first day and then had some more trouble. The star had a slight mishap and was basically taking care of his foot in between takes. Doing all that filming can be taxing especially when you have to be on your feet. (It turns out the pinkie toe is a bit underrated for actually standing up.) The Bucky Barnes actor took it in stride though and tried to make the best of it. He’s probably happy to have had the time off to actually get those lower extremities in working order. Check out the wild story down below:

“I just landed and twisted my ankle so badly that I thought it was broken. Like I actually couldn’t walk on it,” Stan explained. “In between the takes when we had to do the set-ups, I would run upstairs and two people would help me out of this boot and I would just take my foot and put it in a bucket of ice.”

Both Mackie and Stan came up big at the MTV Awards this weekend. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier secured multiple awards and the new Captain America was very nice about his co-star and his upcoming stint as Tommy Lee in a Hulu series.

“I was really surprised and impressed that he was able to do it. I was horrified. I was like, ‘What are you doing?! You’re playing Tommy Lee?’…It’s just humbling when you see your friend and he succeeds,” Mackie began. “And he crushed it. He was really able to transform and that’s every actor’s dream…People being able to see him for the chameleon that he is, not just a beautifully amazing blue-eyed god that he is. It's very refreshing."

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s finale is now live on the streaming service as well. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes Black Widow in theatres on July 9th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on Sep 3rd, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel are coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

