The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan Weighs In On Controversial Bucky Moment

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had roughly six hours to dive into the characterizations of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), giving fans an in-depth analysis of two characters that had previously spent years as sidekicks. Take Bucky as an example: the series took the soldier-turned-assassin to therapy, before turning around and showing viewers how Wakandans managed to cure the character of his HYDRA programming. Then there was the time it was revealed the Wakandans built a fail-safe into the arm they gifted Bucky.

According to Stan himself, the failsafe was perfectly warranted, largely because the Dora Milaje were the only people that were ever able to rein him in.

"That’s where his whole loyalty and allegiance is at that point in the series. When that scene happens, it’s him trying to feel out his perimeters and life again," Stan recently told THR in a sit down with the trade and Falcon and Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland. "He owes everything to the Wakandans. But in a way he is growing up again and breaking out again and trying to find how he can take charge of certain situations."

He added, "[In that fight scene,] he is well aware that he’s gone too far, [teaming up with Daniel Brühl’s Zemo, a mortal enemy of both Bucky and Wakanda]. I always said to Kari, 'Why would he ever stop them?' But it’s really Sam asking him, 'Hey, we’ve got to put a stop to this altercation right now.'"

Skogland then added that the moment was written differently in the script than how it ended up in the final cut. According to her, that was the result of the chemistry between Stan and Florence Kasumba (Ayo).

"On the page, it looks like one thing. Then you get inside and go, 'Actually, he wouldn’t do that, so how are we going to fix that?'" Skogland added. "It was through Sebastian bringing up some tough questions and us going, 'Oh yeah, you’re right.' They [Stan and Kasumba] could play off each other to get inside that scene."

