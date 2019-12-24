New The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Set Photos Tease Major Action Sequence

If we’ve learned one thing about Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, it’s the fact the show’s sets seem to include less crowd control and security than the studio’s feature film productions. Paparazzi site Just Jared shared a whole group of new photos from the set of the upcoming Disney+ show, giving us plenty of new looks at Falcon/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), and Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl). It’s just the latest in a whole bunch of photo leaks from the Atlanta-based set.

Some of the snapshots have made their way onto Twitter, showing the four MCU characters involved in a motorcycle chase of sorts in a dark, crowded urban area. The full gallery is located on Just Jared.

Sebastian Stan & Anthony Mackie Film Action-Packed Sequence for ‘Falcon & Winter Soldier’! https://t.co/SML72ccr8j via @JustJared pic.twitter.com/aNs4TeXMKP — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (@falconsoldierTV) December 23, 2019

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier marks the first official foray into television from Marvel Studios in a series Stan himself says is “so cool and kind of crazy.”

“I’ll tell you I have [seen scripts],” Stan said of the series during a recent convention appearance. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to land on Disney+ next fall.

