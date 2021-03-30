Falcon and the Winter Soldier Features Mysterious WandaVision Easter Egg

✖

We're two weeks into the run of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and fans have been incredibly curious to see exactly what it will bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the second MCU-set show to make its debut on Disney+ — as well as some of the first content in the franchise after a lengthy drought — many viewers have been going over the series with a fine-tooth comb to find Easter eggs and additional references. In the series' second episode, fans spotted one detail that unintentionally connects the series to its Disney+ predecessor WandaVision, but not in the way some might be expecting.

Midway through the episode, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) follow the Flag-Smashers across the world, and take part in an action-packed fight sequence on top of a series of trucks. As The Direct recently pointed out, one of the trucks in question boasts a license plate that reads "20 11 EKH" — the same license plate number on Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) car in WandaVision.

While fans have tried to draw some sort of narrative connection between the two license plates — or chalked it up to just a coincidence — there's a good chance that the plates could just be a fake plate number that Marvel Studios decided on, so as not to accidentally show a real license plate onscreen. Still, it's definitely a unique catch for eagle-eyed Marvel fans, especially since the two shows couldn't be more different.

“One thing Marvel knew they wanted before I ever walked through the door was they wanted a buddy two-hander,” The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman recently told Inverse. "When I say ‘buddy two-hander,’ I mean the energy and vibe of those things and the way buddy two-handers are able to deal with issues of the moment while keeping them fun.”

“The other thing about buddy two-handers, if you’ve seen any of them, is there’s really not a mystery to them,” the writer added. “They’re all character-first. They’re all about the emotion and connection, or lack of connection, between characters, and that’s something I do as a writer and it’s something that the genre wants. As amazing as WandaVision was, this is an antithesis in every single way.”

