Falcon and The Winter Soldier: New Footage From Disney Shareholder Meeting Revealed

Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has just suffered a major delay, thanks to the coronavirus. However, that didn’t stop Disney from debuting a new extended trailer-style bit of footage for the Disney+ series, during the Disney Shareholders meeting that has just taken place (at the time of writing this). The new footage certainly gives a much deeper look at the plot and characters of Falcon and the Winter Soldier than the Super Bowl TV spot did, and if (when?) it’s released online, Marvel fans are certainly going to be hyped. You can get check out the new Falcon and the Winter Soldier footage description, below:

Marvel’s Falcon and The Winter Soldier Extended Trailer Footage:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier footage opens with Bucky (Sebastian Stan) visiting Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in an elaborate prison. Zemo tries to activate Bucky’s Winter Soldier programming, which of course no longer works. Bucky reveals that he has come to see Zemo because someone has restarted the Super Soldier program.

The next clip shown is a rally with a heavy Americana theme (red, white, and blue decorations, cheerleaders, the works). An announcer is introducing the new Captain America to the world, and we see a figure with the shield standing backstage draped in silhouette.

An action-packed montage is then shown, which showcases the action stuntwork and battles that will take place in the series. This includes Zemo fighting in his Marvel Comics mask. As Bucky points out, the two men are not friends; they’re two guys who had a mutual friend (Steve Rogers) and now need to help one another.

There are a few tie-in clues to what is being shown in this new footage. Based on the Marvel Disney+ Super Bowl spot, we can guess the rally scene is most likely the introduction of Wyatt Russell’s John Walker / US Agent. If you look back at the Super Bowl spot, US Agent is seen running out across the field, with a big pageant of cheerleaders and fireworks and cheers. Government-sponsored Captain America at its best…

Zemo’s comic book costume is something that Marvel fans have been waiting for, ever since the villain’s MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War. The fact that Zemo’s arc seems to be descending into full comic book villainy in Falcon and The Winter Soldier also has fans excited for where his arc could be headed: into the MCU debut of Marvel’s Thunderbolts!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier August 20th, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision on December 20th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.