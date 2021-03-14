Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie Breaks Down Why Sam Is Reluctant to Be the Next Captain America

✖

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, we saw Captain America (Chris Evans) hand down his iconic shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Even though we know for a fact Wilson is now in possession of the iconic shield, the character himself still hasn't officially accepted it. In fact, Wilson's struggle with becoming Captain America is going to be a major driving point behind the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Wilson/Falcon and Wyatt Russell's John Walker/US Agent vie for the shield.

In the press conference for the upcoming Disney+ show held Saturday, Mackie himself explained Wiilson's hesitation with filling the shoes of the iconic First Avenger.

"Sam's whole thing is he went on this journey, this Avenger journey, over 6 movies with Steve because of his respect and admiration for Steve. He says when Captain America shows up at your door, you answer," the actor said to members of the media. "That being said, it's the pain, the idea of not being able to go on these missions, not being able to help his friend."

Part of Wilson's hesitation is that he doesn't want to see Steve Rogers fall by the wayside because of the relationship the two have had since the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"There's still people out there that still appreciate comradery and friendship...just like everybody else, you don't want to see Steve Rogers go away...just like he was your Cap, Steve Rogers was Sam Wilson's Cap," Mackie adds. "That's why he says at the end of Endgame, 'It feels like it's someone else's.' He's a fan just like everyone else...Sam is just a regular guy who won the lottery when Black Widow knocked on his door and he fell in love and was hoping to have a spinoff with Black Widow."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19th.

