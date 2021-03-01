The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Director Promises an "Emotionally Charged" Adventure

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland promises a "fun, lively, emotionally charged" adventure in her new Marvel Disney+ series. That's a pretty big promise in this case; there's still so little that we actually know about the storyline and characters of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that it's hard to know what to expect. Trailers have shown us that the show will have plenty of comedic chemistry between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) - as well as some Marvel movie-level action sequences. So where is all the emotion coming from?

Well, speaking to The Direct, Kari Skogland described the blend of action and weighty drama that she got to play with while making The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

"I got to play in a muscular world, as well as in quite a dramatic world...I had to use every bit of muscle I had in terms of the experience I was bringing to the table, not only with action but with the heartfelt drama."

There's no other mention about what the "heartfelt drama" of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is all about - but we do have some pretty fair guesses at this point.

First of all, both Falcon and Winter Soldier will be dealing with Steve Rogers choosing to move on with his life and live out his days in a 1950s timeline with Peggy Carter. For Sam and Bucky, that will mean both the loss of a friend and the weight of honoring the Captain America mantle on their respective shoulders. The mantle of Cap's shield and the symbol being America's super-soldier will also create dramatic tension between Sam and Bucky, as they're sure to have conflicting ideas about what "honoring" Steve's legacy looks like.

Then there's the larger socio-political drama inherent in exploring what the symbol of "Captain America" should look like in a modern world context. That thematic arc will give Wyatt Russell's John Walker/US Agent and his story the necessary dramatic weight to make the "villain" story have more depth and meaning.

All of that drama is surrounding the titular Falcon and Winter Soldier - but there's even more emotional impact waiting with the larger ensemble of characters. Daniel Brühl's Zemo has great dramatic power - and he'll have even more chance to flex it in TFATWS than he did in Captain America: Civil War. Same goes for Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), who has been waiting years for a bigger spotlight of focus, dealing with her emotional fallout over Aunt Peggy, the fall of SHIELD, never really quite getting to workout her feelings for Steve Rogers... Agent 13 has enough drama to carry her own series (and maybe she will?).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams on Disney+ starting March 19th.