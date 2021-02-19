One month from today, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+, reintroducing fans to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in a standalone series set sometime after Avengers: Endgame. To celebrate the anniversary, Marvel Studios released another quick teaser as a little gift to fans. Amongst other new shots of characters we've already seen, the teaser also includes a quick shot of US Agent (Wyatt Russell).

Interestingly enough, Russell's character has been largely kept out of the marketing so far, as the same exact shot has been used throughout all teasers to date. Now, you can see the character around the 17-second mark in the teaser, which you can see in its entirety above.

The withholding of any major US Agent-related shots is a particularly interesting choice as Mackie himself has said the series is largely about a battle for the rightful holder of Captain America's iconic stars-and-stripes shield.

“See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], ‘It doesn’t feel right because the shield is yours.’ So, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America,” Mackie revealed. “Where’s the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?”

“It’s a really good show, I was worried when I first heard it was streaming,” Mackie began. “That the quality would be lost. That it would turn into this idea of what these movies could be, and they wouldn’t be able to do the action sequences, and give us the look that we’re accustomed to when it comes to these Marvel movies. The action sequences are mind-blowing. The story is great, you really get to know the characters and fall in love with the characters. As you can see with WandaVision. It just brings you further into the universe. So, it’s not going to disappoint. I’m excited for people to see it.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ beginning March 19th.

