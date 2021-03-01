The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Cast Tease Baron Zemo's Plans After the Blip

✖

In the next Marvel Studios series premiering on Disney+, fans can look forward to the return of Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The villainous manipulator first appeared in Captain America: Civil War in an attempt to tear the Avengers apart after his family was killed during Ultron's attack on Sokovia. As the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to deal with the ramifications of their actions, Zemo remains a looming threat with the intelligence and determination to bring on their downfalls. And it looks like he's even more dangerous in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

A new feature in Disney's twenty-three magazine goes deep into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Director Kari Skogland opened up about bringing him back, explaining why he was the best villain to challenge the two heroes trying to maintain Captain America's legacy.

"He's very exciting to bring back because we've left him in a very dark place. And it's interesting to go with him on this journey," said Skogland. "What was fun about working with Daniel and all three of them is that we go on a very unexpected ride and we discover things about Baron Zemo we didn't anticipate. As a result, we feel satisfied that the character is much more complex than we originally knew."

Falcon actor Anthony Mackie also chimed in. He explained that Zemo's character is negatively impacted by the events of The Blip from Avengers: Endgame.

"After The Blip, the big thing now is: 'How do we all fit in?' Zemo is back and trying to fit in," said Mackie. "And Zemo goes real bad real quick, so that's a problem."

Co-star Sebastian Stan added his own wrinkle to the storyline stemming from the events of Civil War. Stan's Winter Soldier hasn't exactly forgot about what Zemo did to him during that film.

"Both Bucky and Zemo still have a bone to pick-certainly with each other, but maybe also with the world. So, his very inclusion was inevitable, in my opinion," said Stan.

Series head writer Malcom Spellman previously spoke about how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier plays into real-world events. During an interview with SFX Magazine, Spellman spoke about how The Blip plays an important role in the narrative and made some parallels.

"There's no hiding from the fact that four billion people in the MCU disappeared for five years, and then came back. And our show picks up from there and directly talks about what the world feels like to be in flux and dealing with one global issue," said Spellman. "When the pandemic hits, and the entire planet has to come together and deal with it, the synergy there is perfect. The same thing with the issues of a black man confronting that shield. The stories have been out there. They've been in our face forever. There's no avoiding it, and Marvel doesn't ask you to avoid it. What they do ask you to do is never burden the storytelling. Let the storytelling be energetic and fun and aspirational, and within that, be honest and be truthful."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19th.

[h/t The Direct]