The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer Teases Sharon Carter’s Return to the MCU

Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the newest look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) retires the mantle and shield of Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) must put aside their differences when an old enemy returns. The global adventure sees the high-flying Falcon and the metal-armed Winter Soldier reach out to the undercover Carter, former Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., who appears for the first time since 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

In the Big Game trailer premiered during Super Bowl LV, Carter reunites with Sam and Bucky seven years after Team Cap battled Team Iron Man at a German airport in Civil War. In the wake of the newly-imposed Sokovia Accords that pit Avenger versus Avenger, Carter stole Rogers and Wilson's confiscated equipment before going on the run.

In Avengers: Endgame, Carter's picture appears among the Avengers' missing allies three weeks after the Thanos (Josh Brolin) snap that erased half of all life in the universe. According to VanCamp, who joined the MCU in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, "We're obviously going to learn where Sharon's been all this time. She was sort of on the run. I'd like to know where Sharon's been. OK, hiding out."

Carter's fugitive status was confirmed by leaked merchandise showing the spy formerly known as Agent 13 is wanted by the United States government, who are behind the Captain America wannabe called U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). Here's what Marvel franchise fans are saying about Agent Carter's ass-kicking return in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: