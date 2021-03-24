The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reveals Sam Wilson's Captain America Costume

✖

After the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+, there have been a lot of questions about the future of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the premiere introduced John Walker, the new Captain America replacement played by actor Wyatt Russell, the scene makes it clear that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is not happy with this new development. At the beginning of the show, Wilson seems ready to move on in his life away from the legacy of Captain America, but all that seems to change after the United States government makes their own decision.

These are the events that push Sam Wilson toward his destiny, as we've seen in the comic books. But now it looks like we have definitive proof that the Falcon becomes the new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe based on new action figures being sold by Disney. Take a look:

It looks like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is setting up the next Captain America, especially with merchandise seemingly confirming that Sam Wilson will move on from his persona as the Falcon and take on the shield. This new action figure from Marvel Select goes a long way in confirming the speculation many people had when it comes to the future of the Marvel Studios series.

Mackie himself has gone a long way in trying to downplay his Marvel future as Captain America. The actor previously spoke out about the possibility of receiving the shield, as he explained to Variety in a previous interview.

"I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America," Mackie told Variety. "I've been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you're supposed to do it. I didn’t go to L.A. and say, 'Make me famous.' I went to theater school, did Off-Broadway, did indie movies, and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that."

