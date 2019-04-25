The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie Reveals His Hardest Marvel Secret to Keep Quiet

✖

Anthony Mackie has had to keep a lot of Marvel secrets throughout his time in the MCU, and he just revealed which one was the toughest. Some might think it was his moment at the end of Avengers: Endgame getting the shield or him getting dusted at the end of Infinity War. But, it was actually Iron Man dying at the end of the massive crossover film. Mackie told the D23 Inside Disney Podcast about that and shared some insight for his Disney+ series on Thursday. Robert Downey Jr. had everyone shocked when the moment rolled around in Endgame. Fans figured that Captain America would be the one to meet his demise at the hands of Thanos in the film. However, Marvel pulled a fast one and there are still fans out there mourning the loss of Tony Stark.

“The hardest secret was when Iron Man died,” Mackie began. “You guys have seen Endgame, right? We shot that three years, four years before it came out in theaters. So, you’re doing press for stuff, you’re talking to people. They actually tagged it as ‘the wedding.’ So, instead of calling it a funeral, they called it the wedding. Whenever someone would ask you something, you would have to say, ‘We’re shooting the wedding on this day.’ or ‘we need a fitting for the wedding sequence.’ So, it was really hard to keep quiet about that.”

In a previous interview, the Falcon actor talked about the burden of that shield. This Disney+ series will go into detail about how the legacy of Captain America weighs on his closest friends.

“See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], ‘It doesn’t feel right because the shield is yours.’ So, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America,” Mackie said. “Where’s the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?”

“It’s a really good show, I was worried when I first heard it was streaming,” he added. “That the quality would be lost. That it would turn into this idea of what these movies could be, and they wouldn’t be able to do the action sequences, and give us the look that we’re accustomed to when it comes to these Marvel movies. The action sequences are mind-blowing. The story is great, you really get to know the characters and fall in love with the characters. As you can see with WandaVision. It just brings you further into the universe. So, it’s not going to disappoint. I’m excited for people to see it.”

