Falcon and The Winter Soldier Super Bowl Spot Reveals First Look at US Agent

Super Bowl 2020 was the official launchpad for Marvel Studios and Disney’s new lineup of Marvel Cinematic Unvierse tie-in series coming to Disney+, which include WandaVision, Loki, and the highly-anticipated The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. That latter series will pick up from Avengers: Endgame‘s surprising end to Chris Evans arc as Captain America, with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson / Falcon inheriting the shield, and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier backing him up. While Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be bringing back the threat of Captain America: Civil War villain Zemo (Daniel Brühl) – but it will also introduce a pivotal new MCU figure in John Walker, the US Agent!

Get a first look at (Overlord) actor Wyatt Russell as John Walker in his full US Agent costume, courtesy of the new Marvel Disney+ Big Game Spot!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As stated, John Walker’s role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is still unknown – other than the obvious fact that him becoming the government- sanctioned replacement for Captain America puts a major wrinkle in Faclon and Winter Soldier’s plans. In Marvel Comics, US Agent has had a very checkered history, using staged acts of heroism to earn the public trust. Walker also won the mantle of Captain America in the comics when the government decided that Nick Fury was too old, and that the nation wasn’t ready for Sam Wilson, a black Captain America, to take up the shield. It will be interesting to see just how deeply the Disney+ series goes into that classic narrative. US Agent’s black sidekick Battlestar is rumored for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, so themes about race, and service, public sentiment, are all on the table.

According to recent rumors, Falcon and The Winter Soldier will arrive in August – though no solid release date has yet been revealed by Marvel. Now that the first trailer is out, it shouldn’t be long.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st,, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (rumored for August), The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision sometime in Fall, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.