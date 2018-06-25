‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Dreams of Fantastic Four in the MCU

Many fans are eagerly waiting for the final word on the acquisition of Fox, hopeful that Disney can beat out Comcast and bring the Fantastic Four to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed is just like us in that regard, but he actually has some skin in the game. Reed previously developed a film based on the property for 20th Century Fox in 2001.

The film never came together, but Reed is still hopeful about the possibility of seeing the Fantastic Four in the MCU, as he told CinemaBlend during a recent interview.

“Well, I have been known to mention Fantastic Four in conversations that may or may not have happened in the Marvel hallways,” said Reed. “It’s all a giant question mark at this point, because no one knows if this merger is going to happen. It was on, it was off, it was on… who knows. I guess I can dream, right? I can have the dream. We’ll see. Time will tell!”

Reed’s Fantastic Four pitch was much different than what became Tim Story’s 2005 film or the 2015 remake from Josh Trank. The movie was going to be set in the ’60s and would incorporate elements of the Cold War.

Marvel Studios has not begun making plans for the Fantastic Four or the X-Men, as the deal between Disney and Fox has yet to be finalized. While some have theorized Marvel could hint at the characters in a future film, studio chief Kevin Feige has maintained that they are focused on the properties they actually have.

Feige said at the Produced By Conference earlier this month that he’s “just sitting, waiting for a phone call to say yay or nay, but obviously it would be nice to have access to that entire library.”

All of this is dependent on Disney’s acquisition actually going through, which seems to be in jeopardy as Comcast vies for the same Fox assets. Comcast recently beat Disney’s original bid of $52.5 million in stock options by offering $65 billion in cash

Disney recently topped that bid with a $71 billion offer, split 50-50 between cash and stocks.

It remains to be seen if Comcast will increase their bid to top Disney again, but Wall Street analysts are expecting the telecommunications company to increase the bidding war.

Hopefully this saga is resolved soon, and fans get some closer about the future of the Fantastic Four.