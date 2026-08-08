Every X-Men Character Adam Driver Is Rumored To Be Playing (But Will He Really Be in the Movie?)

Particularly following the reveal that Sadie Sink’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day character is indeed Jean Grey, interest in the MCU’s X-Men reboot has grown, and that certainly includes the casting choices. Thus far, rumors have been flying about a host of characters and actors, but few have actually been confirmed. Samara Weaving is currently confirmed to be playing Emma Frost, Kit Connor is reportedly Cyclops, and Bill Skarsgård is heavily rumored to be Professor X, with many expecting that confirmation to come next weekend during D23.

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Yet, many fan-favorite X-Men characters have not been cast, and as viewers try to guess which characters will appear in the MCU and who will be playing them, innumerable names are being tossed around. Hilariously, there is one name in particular that keeps coming up, but unlike many other casting rumors, this isn’t one popular theory about the actor. Rather, Adam Driver has been part of various X-Men casting rumors at this point, with reports that he is “in talks” for several different characters. So, who could Driver actually be playing, or is he not even going to be in the movie at all?

Adam Driver’s Rumored X-Men Roles Have Become a Laundry List

One of the most prominent Adam Driver X-Men rumors is that he has been in talks to play the massive role of Magneto. While responses to this possibility were mixed, with many feeling like he wouldn’t quite be a fit for the role, this has seemingly been the most prominent X-Men rumor connected to Driver. However, in part because some did not feel Magneto was right for him—but many believe he would be a great addition to the MCU’s X-Men in some capacity—discourse began about Driver being a better fit for Mister Sinister. Now, yet another character name is being tied to the actor, with new reports suggesting that he’s being considered for Sebastian Shaw.

Clearly, there are rampant rumors about the relationship between Adam Driver and the upcoming X-Men reboot, which suggests that there is at least some truth to the speculation—and there is, but it’s unfortunately not going to be what many Driver fans will want to hear. In July, Kevin Feige confirmed that he had conversations with Driver about X-Men, but they weren’t exactly promising. “It’s no secret we’d like to [work with Driver]. But it’s a tradition to Zoom with him, and then he passes. That’s a long-lived tradition,” Feige said. Based on those comments, Driver’s appearance in X-Men seems unlikely.

Never say never, though. Clearly, Marvel wants to work with Driver, and he’s been, at the very least, open to the conversations. Theoretically, that could turn into an actual deal, and it may even mean Driver playing one of these rumored roles. For now, though, audiences should probably keep their expectations low. Apparently, Driver politely declining is a tradition.