Marvel Fan Theory Suggests How Fantastic Four Could Join the MCU

A new fan theory from a Marvel Studios fan on Reddit suggests that the Fantastic Four’s Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction will be closely tied to the Quantum Realm.

The Quantum Realm is the subatomic world where original Wasp Janet Van Dyne was lost in the 1980s. She was rescued by her husband, original Ant-Man Hank Pym, daughter Hope, the new Wasp, and new Ant-Man Scott Lang during the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Having spent decades in the Quantum Realm, Janet emerged with new abilities that allowed her to undo Ghost’s condition of being stuck in a constant state of quantum flux. Therein lies the key to the new theory.

u/ElectricalFinish suggest that – like Janet – Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, Ben Grimm, and maybe even Victor von Doom will make a trip to the Quantum Realm and emerge with their iconic powers.

“Okay, so we know that the quantum realm can change people’s biology, like how it changed Janet after staying in the quantum realm for so long, my idea is that Reed Richards doesn’t take Susan, Johnny, Ben (and maybe even Doom) to space, he takes them on a trip to the quantum realm, where a mishap with their ship or equipment cause them to have to abort their mission and try to leave the quantum realm in a hurry where the ship or something explodes, causing a wave of devastating quantum energy to hit them, I’m not exactly sure how each of them get their powers but stay with me here- Johnny could be the mechanic of the team and is closest to the engine room where the explosion happens, giving him is fire powers.” the Redditor writes.

If you replace the Quantum Realm with the Negative Zone, this is actually pretty similar to how the Fantastic Four got their powers in the 2015 Fantastic Four film reboot. Instead of going to space, the Fantastic Four were researchers studying an unknown realm. The team’s trip to that realm went wrong and left them with unusual superpowers. Even Doom was part of the team, simultaneously creating the group’s greatest foe.

u/ElectricalFish also suggests that the circumstances could dictate why each member of the team gets their unique powers. Traditionally, there’s no particularly satisfying reasoning for why the cosmic rays that bombarded the Fantastic Four had a different effect on each of the four heroes. This theory suggests that Sue could gain forcefields because she was working on the expedition ship’s shields. Johnny could gain flame powers because he was a mechanic working the engines. Ben could become the rocky Thing because he was taking soil samples.

Considering what happened in the Ant-Man and the Wasp post-credits scene, it is safe to say that the Quantum Realm has a big role to play in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most likely next popping up in Avengers 4. Whether it is used in the origin story of the Fantastic Four remains to be seen.

Are you excited about the Fantastic Four coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.