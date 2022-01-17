Fantastic Four: Diamond Select Toys Previews a New Bust and MiniMates Set (Exclusive)

The Fantastic Four has been trending for the last day or so, thanks to movie rumors, but Diamond Select Toys has something a little more definite to offer fans: a pair of products due for release in Fall 2022 featuring Marvel’s first family, including a 20th anniversary relaunch of the company’s Marvel Minimates line and a 1/2-scale bust of a certain ever-lovin’, blue-eyed idol o’ millions. They have provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at the new, FF-branded line, which includes DST’s first-ever Minimates 6-pack, featuring all four core members of the FF, plus Doctor Doom (in his “Infamous Iron Man” attire) and Silver Surfer Black.

The Thing’s bust comes on a platform emblazoned with the “4” that represents the FF’s logo, so one hopes that if that one’s popular enough, there might be a chance to get Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and the Human Torch as well. Starting with Ben has never been a bad call, in terms of trying to sell the team. And as a bonus, that aforementioned “6-pack” is actually kind of a 7-pack, because one of the Minimates “accessories” that comes with it is a tiny H.E.R.B.I.E.

Pre-orders open Friday, 1/21 at your local comic shop or online retailer, including diamondselecttoys.com

You can see the official descriptions from Diamond Select Toys’s upcoming solicitations below.

Legends in 3D Marvel The Thing 1/2 Scale Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! It’s clobberin’ time! The Fantastic Four’s resident rockpile and heart of the team Ben Grimm is now a Legend in 3D! Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this rocky ½ scale bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!

BustSRP: $199.00

Marvel Minimates Fantastic Four Deluxe Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! It’s a new era for Marvel Minimates! Celebrating the line’s 20th anniversary, this all-new six-pack of the Fantastic Four includes Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, The Thing, Silver Surfer Black and Doctor Doom, a.k.a. the Infamous Iron Man. Each 2-inch figure features up to 14 points of articulation as well as interchangeable parts: Mr. Fantastic includes pieces to elongate his arms and legs, the Surfer includes his board, and the Torch includes a flaming flight stand! Plus, you get a miniature HERBIE the robot! All six figures come packaged in an all-new window box with a fifth panel featuring original Minimates artwork of the Fantastic Four. Designed and illustrated by Barry Bradfield!

Box SetSRP: $49.99