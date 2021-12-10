Foodtastic Disney+ Series Unveils Avengers and Star Wars Foodscape Gallery

The Avengers, Star Wars, and more Disney franchises assemble in an exclusive look at a gallery for the upcoming Disney+ global competition series Foodtastic, ahead of its premiere on Wednesday, December 15th. The show is hosted by Keke Palmer and follows highly-skilled artists as they create larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. Some of the items used in the displays range from vegetables and butter to fruits and cheese, as everyday items are transformed into works of art. Foodtastic is hosted by Keke Palmer and enlists Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem and NYC’s City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera as food experts.

Some of the creations fans will recognize come from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Wreck-It Ralph, The Muppets, Marvel’s The Avengers, and Star Wars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The complete list of Foodtastic episodes can be found below, along with ComicBook.com’s exclusive gallery. Hosted by Keke Palmer, Foodtastic makes its Disney+ debut on December 15th.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Introducing Micro-Girl

Food artists call on Ant-Man and The Wasp to help a lab tech save the day.

Star Wars: The Rebel Mechanic

“Foodtastic” food artists help a Rebel mechanic defeat the Galactic Empire.

Toy Story: Toy Doctor to the Rescue

Food artists distract Andy before he learns his robot toy is broken.

Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Best Friend

Food artists and beloved characters keep Belle’s best friend entertained.

The Avengers: Sorceress by Day

Food artists must conjure the Avengers to save the city from an attack.

Cars: Back on the Track

Food artists give a mechanic a car to enter the Piston Cup.

The Lion King: Queen of the Jungle

Food artists help a Pride Lands tour guide tell Simba’s story.

Up: An Explorer’s Adventure

Food artists give an explorer helpful suggestions on where she should go.

Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph’s New Game

Food artists work to make a brand-new video game for an amazing gamer.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Hunt for Barbossa

Food artists help a retired pirate free her matey, Captain Barbossa!

The Muppets: A Chicken Day Miracle

Food artists work to make Gonzo’s holiday, Chicken Day, the best day ever.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Introducing Micro-Girl

A lab tech dreams of becoming Micro-Girl, and with help from the “Foodtastic” food artists, she saves the day with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

A lab tech dreams of becoming Micro-Girl, and with help from the “Foodtastic” food artists, she saves the day with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph’s New Game

A gamer who has won every video game in Litwak’s Family Fun Center needs a new challenge. Teams of “Foodtastic” food artists create a new video game.

A gamer who has won every video game in Litwak’s Family Fun Center needs a new challenge. Teams of “Foodtastic” food artists create a new video game.

The Muppets: A Chicken Day Miracle

A gift shop owner needs help creating a new Chicken Day ornament for Gonzo, so teams of “Foodtastic” food artists work together to save Chicken Day.

A gift shop owner needs help creating a new Chicken Day ornament for Gonzo, so teams of “Foodtastic” food artists work together to save Chicken Day.

The Avengers: Sorceress by Day

A hotdog vendor dreams she’s a sorceress needing help to save the city from an attack. The food artists create a portal to send her the Avengers.

A hotdog vendor dreams she’s a sorceress needing help to save the city from an attack. The food artists create a portal to send her the Avengers.

Star Wars: The Rebel Mechanic

A Rebel mechanic calls for help to defeat the Galactic Empire, so teams of food artists work quickly to build her a ship to blow up the Death Star.

A Rebel mechanic calls for help to defeat the Galactic Empire, so teams of food artists work quickly to build her a ship to blow up the Death Star.