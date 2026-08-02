Wonder Man Showrunner Breaks Silence On Surprise Cancellation of Marvel TV Show

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is breaking multiple box office records and the X-Men cast is starting to take shape, but it hasn’t all been good news for Marvel Studios this week. Fans were disappointed to learn that the critically acclaimed TV series Wonder Man was cancelled after one season. The move came as a shock; not only was star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II nominated for an Emmy, Wonder Man had been renewed for Season 2 back in March. Abdul-Mateen II took the news in stride, expressing gratitude for the experience of making something that clicked with fans. Now, Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest has weighed in with his thoughts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On TikTok, Guest shared his response to the Wonder Man cancellation, shedding more light on what happened behind the scenes. “Just want to say I’ve been listening. I appreciate you all. I feel how you all feel, and I just want to clear up what I can here,” he began. “This is not a marketing stunt. There is no movie in the works. And no one’s schedule was an issue. Yahya, Destin [Daniel Cretton], Sir Ben [Kingsley], and I all loved making this show, all felt passionately about continuing to do it, and were eager to. Contracts were signed, schedules were cleared. The writers’ room was supposed to start this month. Production was supposed to begin early next year, and there was a decision made internally between Disney and Marvel that this didn’t make sense for them — even though a few months ago it did.”

He continued, “And that’s essentially all I really know. Numbers aren’t really shared with me. And even though the writers’ room hadn’t started, I had written the first episode of Season 2, and we had an outline for where the season would go. And everyone felt really good about it.”

Why Wonder Man Season 2 “Didn’t Make Sense” for Disney and Marvel

The Wonder Man cancellation was extremely abrupt, catching just about everyone off guard. After the series was well-received, most assumed it would become a key part of Marvel’s TV strategy moving forward. After the uneven years of the Multiverse Saga, Marvel is scaling back on output, but they aren’t abandoning Disney+ altogether (Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is due out in 2027). Even though producing new streaming content was no longer the No. 1 priority, one would have thought that Marvel and Disney would find space for the continuation of an Emmy-nominated show that was one of the true winners of the MCU’s Disney+ era.

Guest didn’t explain why Wonder Man no longer made sense for the studio, so unless more information comes to light at a later date, fans will try to deduct reasons amongst themselves. Guest wasn’t privy to viewership numbers, but when news of the Wonder Man cancellation broke, it was reported that the series ranked in the Nielsen top 10 streaming charts for only a single week, coming in eighth place on the chart. It’s possible that executives felt Wonder Man was no longer worth the investment due to low ratings. The series was a bit smaller in scale when compared to other Marvel TV shows (it was basically Marvel’s riff on The Studio, focusing more on meta commentary about the film industry than superhero set pieces), but it still would have taken time and resources to produce another season.

Disney’s biggest franchises are pivoting away from streaming. At San Diego Comic-Con this year, Kevin Feige talked about VisionQuest (the lone live-action MCU show on the docket) only briefly before spotlighting upcoming movies. The messaging there was clear: movies are once again going to be the main attraction of the MCU. When Avengers: Secret Wars resets the timeline, the goal is to have a more streamlined continuity that’s easier for audiences to follow. With the peak streaming era over and Marvel struggling to properly balance connections between TV shows and films in the past, going all in on multiple streaming shows isn’t in the cards. It’ll be interesting to see what becomes of Daredevil: Born Again after Season 3, but fans shouldn’t expect a new wave of live-action Marvel series any time soon.

None of this makes the cancellation of Wonder Man easier to swallow. It garnered so much acclaim and fan adoration because it felt so different from the typical Marvel fare. Many considered it a breath of fresh air thanks to its focus on character and the heartfelt dynamic between Abdul-Mateen II’s Simon Williams and Kinglsey’s Trevor Slattery. Wonder Man ended on a cliffhanger, and many were excited to see where the story was going to go from there. Now, they’ll have to wait and see if Marvel decides to bring those characters back for a future project. As great as that would be to see, fans unfortunately shouldn’t hold their breath.