5 Superhero Friendships Everyone Wishes They Had Because Nobody Saves the World Alone

Superheroes came to prominence in the days of the late ’30s, a time when the myth of the rugged individual was all over the kind of pulp fiction that comics were a part of. Heroes like Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, the Flash, and more all debuted by themselves, impressing readers with their skills before being put into teams and team-ups, giving readers both the first modern superteam in the person of the Justice Society and the World’s Finest Team of Superman, Batman, and Robin. Sidekicks would begin to become a bigger part of their stories, whether they be someone like the Boy Wonder or Bucky or normal people like Doiby Dickles, giving heroes friendships that helped define them. Marvel and DC Comics quickly realized that superhero friendships were big business. In the decades since, we’ve gotten some of the greatest friendships ever from their comics.

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Saving the world is hard work and doing it on your own is even harder. Superhero friendships give the heroes help at the work of being a hero, all while allowing creators to play different characters off one another. It can sometimes end up being a disaster – we’ve all read stories where they’re trying to push two characters that don’t fit together as best friends – but when it works, it can be one of the best parts of any story. Many characters have become superstars thanks to being given the right friend. These five superhero friendships should be goals for everyone, relationships built in the crucible of the greatest fights ever.

5) Spider-Man/Human Torch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man is Marvel’s relatable hero, starting his career as a fifteen-year old former nerd who became a superhero. Peter Parker was always looking for friends and people to accept him, as well as a job, which led to him meeting the Fantastic Four in The Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 1) #1. While he didn’t get the paycheck he was hoping for, he got something else, something arguably more important – his friendship with the Human Torch. Johnny Storm was a little older than Peter and a completely different kind of person; he was the life of every room he walked into, the ladies’ man, the person everyone liked. They fit together well, each of them giving the other something they didn’t have on their own. They’re the best of friends, to the extent that there’s a whole shipping scene revolving around them in fanfic circles. The two of them would do anything for each other and their interactions are always the height of entertainment. They’re a legendary pair.

4) Wonder Man/Beast

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Beast has been on a massive character arc over the last seven years, one that has seen him become one of the worst mutant villains on the planet. There are now two Beasts – the evil original and a clone created with his memories up to his days with the Avengers, when he met the hero who would become his best friend – Simon Williams, Wonder Man. Wonder Man was transformed into a being of ionic energy because of his manipulative evil brother Eric, the future Grim Reaper, dying and then coming back to life and joining the Avengers. He and Beast came from very different worlds – Simon was an actor and Hank was a scholar – but the two of them just went together. Their friendship is one of the highlights of the late ’70s era of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, which is saying something; it was an era full of highlights for the team. Their friendship is one that has helped define both of their characters, the two of them painting the town red every chance they can. They are the most fun pair out there, with a closeness that is honestly kind of beautiful.

3) Booster Gold/Blue Beetle

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Booster Gold and Blue Beetle are two characters that never should have worked together. Blue Beetle was created by Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko, a powerless, genius vigilante who faced off against criminals and supervillains for Charlton Comics. Booster Gold was a time-traveling glory hound who ruined his life in the 25th century, then stole a bunch of superhero tech, and came to the present to become a superstar. Blue Beetle was brought to the mainline DC Universe after Crisis on Infinite Earths and the two would end up meeting in Justice League (Vol. 1) #1, which became the legendary Justice League International. The two of them were the ultimate odd couple, but something funny started to happen, as they rubbed off on each other in different ways at strange times. They are the kind of duo that is always entertaining, the depth of their relationship revealing more about them than anything else.

2) The New Teen Titans

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New Teen Titans was an ’80s masterpiece and it created one of the most legendary friendships in any comic series. It brought together Dick Grayson, Donna Troy, and Wally West, three of the founding members of the Teen Titans, and new young heroes Cyborg, Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Jericho. This team became legendary together and their unbreakable friendship was the core of this success. Teen heroes had very different things they went through than the adults, and the Titans were able to work all of that out together. They were there for each other when no one else was, charting their course to adulthood while saving the world from the worst threats. Their friendship has become completely unbreakable; they always end up together, the years of being apart melting away, allowing them to pick up where they left off. They are all monumentally important to each other, creating a friendship that they all risked their lives for.

1) The Mid ’80s X-Men

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The X-Men have long been defined by their friendship. The original five X-Men forged a great relationship and the All-New, All-Different team introduced in Giant-Size X-Men #1 gave readers more of the same, laying the groundwork for comics’ greatest friendship. This was the issue where Wolverine, Storm, Nightcrawler, and Colossus met, the four of them forming their relationship during the most harrowing battles. As the years went on, Kitty Pryde and Rogue would be introduced to the team, cementing the closest friendship ever. This group of six heroes has a relationship that can survive anything. They are favorites of X-Men fans; it’s gotten to the point that whenever Marvel gets nervous about the team’s future, they cart out this version of the group. They are all different people at their cores, but they fit together perfectly like puzzle pieces. Storm is the perfect one, Wolverine is the loner, Nightcrawler’s everyone’s crazy brother, Colossus is the rock, Kitty is the youngster, and Rogue is the emo girl. They are all integral parts of their equations, their relationship playing a key role in their successes.

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