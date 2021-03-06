Four Captain Americas to Unite in Upcoming Marvel Comics Miniseries

✖

Set to debut around the time that the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will conclude its run on Disney+, Marvel Comics has announced an all-new limited series that will debut this summer featuring four generations of Captain Americain one tale. The United States of Captain America will be released this June from writer Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, Doctor Doom) and artist Dale Eaglesham (Hulk, Fantastic Four). According to the Marvel website the series "will celebrate the character’s incredible legacy by bringing together various Captains America from throughout the years for a grand adventure to find Captain America’s missing shield and solve the mystery of his masked thief’s plan."

The description for the series' first issue reads: "The incredible saga kicks off when Captain America’s shield is stolen. No one understands the value of the shield like those who’ve wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief. But instead, they find the Captains, everyday people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities. And for some reason, the shield thief wants them all dead. Can Sam and Steve get to them first?"

“It’s an incredible gift and definitely a creative challenge to take on the character of Captain America, especially during these unprecedented times in our country’s history," Cantwell said in a statement. "With this miniseries we're hoping to explore what the idea of Captain America means at this precise moment—not just on the grand stage of the world—but to everyday and often overlooked communities throughout the United States. This story is ultimately structured like a ;road movie,' harkening back in ways to old Bob Rafelson and Hal Ashby films, with Steve Rogers (and soon Sam Wilson, and later… other key members in Steve’s life) getting to directly interact with those he represents as a symbol and has sworn to protect, but in an up close and personal way he hasn’t experienced in a while.

He added, "I’m extremely excited to show how the idea of Captain America has been conceptualized and translated by various groups in the country, and for me the juice of the story is Cap reconciling so many interpretations OF himself WITH himself, both as a person and as an icon. This kind of cross-country epic is uniquely American and seems like a fantastic way to celebrate the character’s legacy right now."

The series will also see an "all-star lineup of diverse and extraordinary creative teams" going deeper into the origins and motivations of the characters in a series of backup stories.

The United States of Captain America #1 will be released on Wednesday, June 2.