Disney+ Releases The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Marvel Studios Legends Episodes Early

Disney+ has released The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes of Marvel Studios Legends early. This installment of Marvel Studios Legends was supposed to premiere on March 12th, but it seems that WandaVision's highly-anticipated finale episode motivated Disney+ to keep its Marvel momentum going, by teeing up its next series from the franchise. Right now, it's is just the actual "Falcon" and "The Winter Soldier" episodes that Disney+ is releasing early, alongside the previously released "Wanda Maximoff" and "Vision" episodes. We already know that Marvel Studios Legends still has two more TFATWS episodes for "Sharon Carter" and "Helmut Zemo" to premiere - presumably on the original March 12th date.

Falcon (7m) - "Revisit Sam's Journey to becoming The Falcon, and his eventual partnering with The Winter Soldier."

"Relive how Bucky Barnes was twisted into the ultimate assassin, and finally redeemed."

Marvel Studios Legends serves as an official recap for the individual character arcs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, helping to remind fans of all the finer details of the journey certain characters (i.e. the ones getting their own TV series) have been through. You can get the official synopsis below:

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains, and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As fans may surmise, there will almost certainly be upcoming episodes of Marvel Studios Legends in the pipeline for Tom Hiddleston's Loki. It will be interesting to see if we get any kind of recap for the many different characters that will appear in the What If?... animated series; quite a few MCU stars did voice work for the series, and since it's essentially about alt-universe possibilities of the multiverse, getting recaps on established character stories could be key.

Marvel Studios Legends episodes are short enough (8 - 10 mins), so they're worth checking out if you haven't. You can stream them on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will start streaming on Disney+ on March 18th.

