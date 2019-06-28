The Battle for 2019 Funko Pop Marvel and Harry Potter Advent Calendars Begins Now

If you’re a big Funko fan, you might recall the chaos that was the Harry Potter Pocket Pop advent calendar release for the 2018 holiday season. Supply definitely didn’t meet demand, so it would seem that Funko is changing up their strategy this year. Instead of starting the pre-order process in October, they’re starting it today, June 28th. Not only that, they’re adding a Marvel Pocket Pop advent calendar into the mix.

You can pre-order all of the Funko advent calendars right here with shipping slated for September/October. Inside that link you’ll also find the Harry Potter advent calendar from last year. Naturally, the full details on the new Marvel and Harry Potter versions are being kept under wraps to preserve the surprise, but it’s clear from the images that the Harry Potter version has a Yule Ball holiday theme. As for the Marvel version, it seems as though a classic theme is in the works with Iron Man, Thanos, Captain Marvel, Venom, Rocket Raccoon, and Captain Marvel Pocket Pops in the set of 24.

If you want to get out ahead of things this year, you might want to reserve yours now – especially the Marvel one, which will probably be insanely popular.

In other big Funko news, Funko and Amazon have teamed up to release some Prime Day exclusive Pops, and this Deluxe Star Wars Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Pop figure is the crown jewel. It measures a whopping 5.5″ tall, 10.5″ wide and 13.25″ long, which ranks it among the largest figures that Funko has ever produced.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for a centerpiece for your Funko Pop collection, this will be it. You can pre-order it right here on Amazon for $64.99 with shipping slated for October 21st if you’re a Prime member. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right here just so you can get one. The same goes for the second Prime Day Pop figure below.

Indeed, the second Prime Day exclusive is this this SpongeBob SquarePants and Plankton Fun Song Letters Funko Pop figure, which you can pre-order right here with shipping slated for November 15th. Note that a new SpongeBob The Best 200 Episodes Ever DVD box set is also up for pre-order for Prime members for $68.99 (23% off) as part of the event.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day extravaganza is actually happening over the course of two days this year – July 15th and 16th. You can preview the event right here, and check out their lineup of Prime member product launches here.

