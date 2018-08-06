FX CEO Thinks Marvel Will Make Deadpool Cartoon Eventually

Deadpool fans were disappointed to learn that Donald Glover’s highly-anticipated animated adaptation of Marvel’s “Merc With a Mouth” had been canceled. While Glover’s version of a Deadpool animated series may never see the light of day, the head of FX thinks Marvel will return to the idea eventually.

Speaking to reporters during the Television Critics Association press tour, FX CEO John Landgraf said he believes Marvel will return to the idea of a Deadpool animated series sooner or later.

“I think that Marvel will revive it because they have the rights,” Landgraf said. “They own the IP and they have the rights to do an animated adult series based on any of the X-Men characters, and based on Deadpool specifically.”

Additionally, Disney may be even more inclined to create such content since it is in the process of acquiring 20th Century Fox, which has the film rights for those same X-Men characters.

Landgraf has stated that it was Marvel’s decision to pass on Glover’s Deadpool cartoon and not a decision made by FX.

“They didn’t want to do the show that Donald and Stephen [Glover] wrote,” he said. “We would have done the show that Donald and Stephen wrote, but it wasn’t our decision. When Marvel decided not to do that show, we parted company with them as did Donald and Stephen. Now it’s totally up to them [Marvel] whether they hire someone else to do a different show.”

Landgraf had been publicly supportive of the project, previously stating, “It’ll be really different from the movies. It’s animated and they’re live-action, but also it has a different tone and editorial voice as evidenced by Donald and Stephen Glover, who have their own voice and tone. We really wanted to make something that was distinctly different from the movies.”

When news of the Deadpool cartoon cancellation broke, Glover tweeted a supposed script from the series that had Deadpool breaking the fourth wall to contemplate the fate of the animated series. Glover later deleted those tweets. Test footage for the cartoon also leaked out and was later removed.

A test footage leak was enough to save the Deadpool movie after fans rallied behind it. So far that doesn’t seem to be the story for Glover’s Deadpool cartoon, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t possible.

Source: Variety