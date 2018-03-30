New Gambit Production Start Date Revealed

The X-Men movie universe recently got a major upset, as two of the three big films originally slated for 2018 release (New Mutants, X-Men: Dark Phoenix) have been delayed until 2019, with rumors of extensive reshoots being done to both.

Well, one film in the X-Men franchise that has also been on the bubble for a long time is Gambit, which was originally slated to star Channing Tatum and be directed by Edge of Tomorrow‘s Doug Liman. After Gambit burned through both Liman and director Gore Verbinski, the film was put on hold. However, now we’re hearing that it could soon go into production, after all.

Omega Underground is reporting that Gambit is going into production starting on June 19th. It’s said in that same report that 20th Century Fox could soon be making the official announcement that Gambit is moving forward, as well as the reveal of who will be taking over directing duties.

As is also mentioned in the report, Fox has not moved Gambit from its June 7, 2019 release date (where it was movie to instead of Valentine’s Day 2019), which means the film would indeed need to start shooting this summer to make that release date. However, since this is all still unconfirmed, it needs to be taken with a big grain of salt.

Gambit was previously slated to begin production in New Orleans in March, and this latest report indicates that will still be the primary location for production in June, with Marvel’s Captain Marvel also filming in the area. “Forevermore” was the previously-reported working title for the project – no word on whether that would still be the case. Equally uncertain is whether the original $155 budget is still on the table, as well.

At this point there’s a lot of question and skepticism surrounding the X-Men movie universe, as the deal between 20th Century Fox and Disney could ostensibly reboot the entire X-Men movie Universe within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the next few years. With that in mind, there’s legitimate question as to how far a Gambit film franchise can go at this point,

But if this report is true, Fox is going to try and see for themselves.

The X-Men Movie Universe continues with Deadpool 2 on May 18th; X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd; and The New Mutants on February 22, 2019.